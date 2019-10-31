Home States Tamil Nadu

Eminent industrialist MR Pratap passes away at 96

M R Pratap, Industrialist, Chairman Emeritus, Rayala Corporation Private Limited, passed away here on Wednesday. He was 96.

Published: 31st October 2019 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

MR Pratap

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: M R Pratap, Industrialist, Chairman Emeritus, Rayala Corporation Private Limited, passed away here on Wednesday. He was 96. Pratap is survived by son Ranjit Pratap, who is the managing director of Rayala Corporation, and daughters Sujatha Ramkrishna and Sunitha Venkatram. According to family members, Pratap joined his father’s business after completing BA Honours in Loyola College and also won accolades for the highest sales of Hudson cars and International Trucks in the late 40s.

Pratap was the son of eminent Industrialist Rajagopal Naidu. After the demise of his father in 1956, he focused on the manufacture of typewriters in India under the brand name Halda and made it a great success. Pratap was a very keen sportsman, and played many inter-collegiate cricket league matches for Loyola. He was also a keen tennis player andan excellent equestrian.

Pratap also won laurels for achieving highest sale of typewriters and was felicitated for the same in Sweden, in the early 50s. Today Rayala Group has expanded its activities in automotive, light engineering, oral care products, real estate and scientific farming.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police push away AISF activists who protested in front of the Secretariat demanding a re-investigation into the death of the two Dalit siblings at Walayar in Palakkad. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Protests erupt over acquittal of 3 accused in Walayar rape-murder case
India's tragic history of borewell accidents
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp