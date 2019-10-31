Medical apathy: Woman dies after delivery, family stages road roko

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Death of a 28-year-old woman hours after she gave birth at Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital led to her family staging a road-roko, claiming that there had been no doctor present at the time of delivery. They also filed a petition with Dean Srinivasaraj, demanding action against the nurses who reportedly treated them badly.

Priya (28), of Manjamedu, was admitted to DMCH at 2 am on Wednesday and gave birth to a boy soon after. According to her husband Manigandan (35), there was no doctor in sight when Priya was admitted. Only nurses informed him about the birth. Shortly after the delivery, they reportedly told the family that the mother and child were fine.

When Manigandan insisted on meeting the doctor to get more details, the nurses lashed out at him and the family, he said. The doctors arrived hours after the delivery and it was only four more hours later that they told the family about Priya’s death.