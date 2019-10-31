TN terror probe: NIA raids house, investigates suspect in Nagapattinam

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted raids at a house and investigated a person in Nagore near Nagapattinam.

The officials visited Nagapattinam district on Thursday and raided a house in Nagore on Thursday. They seized several documents relating to terror activities.

The NIA first arrived at a Tsunami row house in a village named Sannamangalam near Nagapattinam around 5.50 am on the day and grilled a person related to a terror suspect. They then visited the house of the suspect in Mia Street in Nagore and found him.

The NIA sleuths started searching the suspect's house at 6.30 am and it continued till 9.45 am. The officials reportedly seized his mobile phone, sim cards, some objectionable pamphlets, and some ‘undisclosed’ documents.

The officials summoned the suspect's relative to a police station near Nagapattinam around noon. He will be produced before NIA office in Chennai if his involvement in unlawful and terror activities is confirmed during further investigation.

A police source said that he is being investigated for his involvement with the mains suspects from other districts, who are already under NIA’s radar.

NIA investigations and raids in Karaikal and Nagapattinam districts in May and July had received a lot of flak. Several Islamic organizations, minority community members including Nagapattinam MLA M Thamimun Ansari alleged that innocents are also being harassed in the name of the investigation process.

