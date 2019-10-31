Home States Tamil Nadu

Upset over wife's illicit affair, TN man kills two daughters, self

Karuppaiah worked in a petrol bunk and also ran a tea shop in the village while the two girls were studying in Class II and I respectively at a matriculation school in Usilampatti.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A man set himself along with his two daughters in Thotapanayakanur near Usilampatti on Thursday afternoon allegedly over his wife’s extramarital affair.

The deceased were identified as A Karuppaiah (37) of South Street in Thotapanayakanur and his daughters Pradeepa (8) and Hemalatha (6). He worked in a petrol bunk and also ran a tea shop in the village while the two girls were studying in Class II and I respectively at a matriculation school in Usilampatti.

According to sources, Karuppaiah’s wife was having an extra-marital affair with another person. The issue was brought to the attention of Usilampatti Taluk police six months ago, who asked her to reunite with Karuppaiah. However, she reportedly continued the affair and left for her parent house a few days back after an argument with Karuppaiah.

Police believe Karuppaiah poured kerosene over him and the two girls at the tea shop on Thursday afternoon and set fire. He also left open one of the three gas cylinders present at the shop, causing a major blast. While Karuppaiah and Pradeepa died on the spot, Hemalatha was rushed to Usilampatti Government Hospital and later to Government Rajaji Hospital. However, she succumbed to injuries.

The police found three unexploded gas cylinders were found inside the shop, which was completely destroyed in the blast. Usilampatti Taluk police are conducting an investigation. The bodies of Karuppaiah and Pradeepa are at Usilampatti GH while Hemalatha’s is at GRH.

Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available at TN health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention no. 044-24640050

