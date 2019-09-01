18-year-old student kidnapped by college mates for ransom, seven arrested 

By Express News Service

VELLORE: An 18-year-old boy was kidnapped by a seven-member gang including five of his college mates, here on Friday. The boy was rescued and the gang nabbed after the victim’s mother, who got a ransom call from the kidnappers, informed police about the matter. Harikrishnan (25), a resident of Nagariputhur in Andhra Pradesh, and six others who were under 18 years of age -- were held on Saturday.

Rahul (name changed), a second-year student at Nettoor Technical Training Foundation located at Latheri near Katpadi, was kidnapped by five of his college mates and two others after the classes on Friday, a police officer said.

Rahul’s mother Maithili received a call from the kidnappers who demanded a ransom of Rs 3 crore to release him. The woman informed Sathuvachari police officers of the matter.

Based on the information, Superintendent of Police Pravesh Kumar constituted special teams, consisting of Additional DSP Vijayakumar, DSPs J Shankar (Katpadi), Radhakrishnan (Crime Against Women unit) and Geetha (Ranipet) and six inspectors to rescue him.

By tracking Rahul’s mobile phone signals, the teams reached Vallimalai near Katpadi where they found the boy abandoned by the gang early on Saturday.

“After the night-long operation, we found the boy at Vallimalai. Later, we secured the seven kidnappers,” said a police officer who was part of the team. The police, however, did not divulge more details about the details of the suspects.

“Of the seven kidnappers, five of them were college mates. They demanded the ransom to lead a lavish life and pay college fees,” J Shankar, DSP, Katpadi, told Express.