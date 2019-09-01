Bank employees stage protest against mergers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hundreds of bank employees on Saturday sat on a protest here at Broadway opposing the Central government’s decision to merge 10 public sector banks into four. “Six banks will now get closed.

Government may call it a merger, but in reality, it is a cold-blooded murder of six banks,’’ a release by All India Bank Employees Association, said. “The big banks will help only the big corporates.

It is obvious that the government, in the name of banking reforms, wants to enable banks to help corporates,’’ the association said.