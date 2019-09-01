Home States Tamil Nadu

BJP’s campaign to counter DMK on J&K from today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party working president Jagat Prakash Nadda and Union Council of Ministers and BJP Chief Ministers will take part in the campaign.

BJP National General-Secretary Muralidhar Rao speaking to press in city on Saturday | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as DMK and its allies are opposing the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP is to launch a month-long National Unity Campaign titled ‘One Nation; One  Constitution’ from Sunday to reach out to the people by clarifying the reasons behind the steps taken in Jammu and Kashmir. 

“Through this campaign, we are politically challenging our opponents across the country on the decision taken regarding Jammu and Kashmir. In  Tamil Nadu, DMK has opposed abrogation of Art. 370 and also staged agitation against it in Delhi. We will reach out to the people in every nook and corner of Tamil Nadu in this regard,” BJP national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao told reporters here. 

Seeking an explanation from the DMK as to why the party has been opposing the decisions on Jammu and Kashmir, he wondered why the DMK, which always raised its voice for the rights of Dalits at every forum, was opposing the move to give SCs and STs their due in Jammu and Kashmir. 

“In the last 70 years, Scheduled Caste people in Jammu and Kashmir were deprived of reservation. It is their right to have reservation on a par with SC people in Tamil Nadu,” he said and added that the BJP leadership was ready for a debate on television channels or anywhere else on the issue.

Rao also contended that Manmohan Singh settled in Delhi after partition and later went to become Prime Minister, something which would not have been possible had he been a resident of Jammu and Kashmir. People settled in other States enjoyed different rights, but not those in Jammu and Kashmir, he said.
