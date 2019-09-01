CM Palaniswami sets eyes on UK’s renewable energy plans

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Continuing his interaction with investors in the United Kingdom and visits to key places of healthcare and energy sectors, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday discussed the possibilities for emulating UK’s efforts to run on 100 per cent renewable energy by 2050.

During his visit to Ipswich-Smart Grid premises at Suffolk, top officials of the organisation explained to the chief minister how the UK government had fixed a target of ending coal-based power generation by 2050 and to run on renewable energy completely. They also explained how they were moving towards that goal by increasing their use of renewable energy.

The chief minister discussed how the strategies of UK Power Networks could be implemented in Tamil Nadu. An official release here said he also discussed about the efficient techniques being adopted for easy transfer of power generated through windmills and solar panels to the main grid.

During this interaction, Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar, chief minister’s secretaries M Sai Kumar and P Senthil Kumar and top officials of Ipswich-Smart Grid were present.

The delegation led by the chief minister is leaving London on Sunday and will reach New York on September 2. Palaniswami is scheduled to meet entrepreneurs at San Jose near New York and will interact with them. He will also visit the dairy farms in Buffalo and California to know the latest techniques that need to be adopted in the world class livestock park to be set up at Thalaivasal near Salem.