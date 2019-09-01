Home States Tamil Nadu

Coast to Coast: String of artificial reefs planned to revive sea life, boost disaster mgmt   

The reefs deployed in 2014 has brought back the lost glory of the place and is now beaming with colourful marine life, turning the tiny Kovalam village into scuba diving hot spot.

Published: 01st September 2019 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2019 04:11 AM   |  A+A-

A group of divers off the Kovalam coast; a view of the artificial reefs deployed in Kovalam | venkatesh p

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: To experience life beneath oceans, Chennaiites need not go to the Andaman islands or Maldives spending a bomb. Kovalam, which is about 30 km south of Chennai, is offering an experience of a lifetime, thanks to artificial reefs. 

The reefs deployed in 2014 has brought back the lost glory of the place and is now beaming with colourful marine life, turning the tiny Kovalam village into scuba diving hot spot. And now, with Tamil Nadu experiencing increasing recurrence of extreme weather events and eroding beaches, the State government is planning to create a cluster of artificial reefs — which act as natural breakwaters by reducing wave energy — along the coast with more focus on fragile coastal stretches. 

Venkat, a certified scuba diver working as an instructor with Barefoot Scuba in Kovalam, said artificial reefs did wonders in Kovalam. “Around 200-300 scuba divers come here annually and the peak season is between January and May, when the waters are clear and visibility is upto 20 meters. Snapers, Scads, perches, seerfish, seabass, croakers, trevalies and other perches have been seen. I even once spotted a whale shark.”

However, he says the bottom trawlers continue to pose threat. “We regularly create awareness among the fishermen not to indulge in bottom trawling and use only hook and line method of fishing in the reef sites. But, sometimes, they do cast their vast nets damaging the soft corals that grow on the reefs. We continuously maintain them by removing the ghost nets.”

Joe K Kizhakudan, officer-in-charge, Kovalam Field Laboratory of Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), told Express that the performance assessment of the reefs deployed are being done regularly and the results are very encouraging. “About Rs 25-lakh worth fish is found in each of these sites. In some places in Tamil Nadu, there are records of catches worth more than a crore per annum. Traditional fishers are saving lot of input costs in fuel and there is reduced wind sailing, scouting time and improved live bait collections.”

GOs issued

Meanwhile, a total of Rs 28.50 crore has been sanctioned and two government orders have been issued to deploy the reefs inshore. The concept is nothing new for Tamil Nadu. Since 2006, Department of Fisheries has deployed artificial reefs in 35 coastal sites spread across eight districts and later in 2014, the International Funding for Agricultural Development (IFAD)-assisted Post Tsunami Sustainable Livelihoods Programme of Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, has deployed reefs in six coastal sites, both with technical assistance of CMFRI.

GS Sameeran, Director of Fisheries, told Express that government has approved two projects. “The government has accorded permission for installing artificial reefs in 30 locations all along the inshore waters of Chennai, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur, which were affected in the 2017 oil spill. The restoration claim of Rs 10 crore received from insurers of shipping companies is being used for implementation of the project.”

As per the GO, the insurers of two merchant ships BW Maple and MT Dawn Kancheepuram that collided off Ennore coast resulting in massive oil spill have deposited Rs 141 crore, including the restoration claim of Rs 10 crore, besides providing bank guarantee of Rs 84 crore.

“The compensation received has been disbursed to the affected fishermen of Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram. Further, as a measure to improve the coastal marine fishery resources through stock enhancement, it has been proposed to deploy artificial reefs in the coastal villages of these three districts,” K Gopal, Principal Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries, said in the GO. 

Sameeran said artificial reefs, if properly deployed, are known to act as perfect habitat for marine life, which helps in augmenting the productivity of the marine ecosystem. “It increases the available area for food, shelter and breeding activities for fish. It also enhances fish production through increased breeding activity and increases survival of young ones. Moreover, it acts as a natural barrier against erosion and also prevent bottom trawling operations by mechanised boats.”

He said CMFRI has been entrusted with site selection and has already begun the groundwork. Around 150 to 200 modules will be used in each site. “Another project costing Rs 18.50 crore has been given to us by Revenue and Disaster Management Department to deploy reefs in Gaja cyclone-affected districts like Cuddalore and Nagapattinam.”

Kizhakudan said the IFAD has recently entered into an MoU with CMFRI for another six sites in 2019 in the six districts of Thanjavur, Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Ramnad, Pudukkottai and Thiruvarur.

“Altogether 53 sites have been completed so far and another 6 sites will be done in 2019. The agency has also approached us for another 42 sites in the ongoing year.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kovalam artificial reefs
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, flanked by Sachin Tendulkar and Minister Kadakampally Surendran, watching the Nehru Trophy Boat Race | Albin Mathew
Sachin Tendulkar flags off Maiden Champions Boat League in Kerala
WATCH: This Ganesh idol is made using 108kgs of dry fruits!
Gallery
A group picture of all the recipients with Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development, The New Indian Express Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla and Manoj K Sonthalia, Chairman and Managing Director of Express Publications, Madurai. (Photo | EPS)
Devi Awards 2019: Meet the winners!
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Yuvan Shankar Raja turns 40-plus: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp