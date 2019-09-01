Faculty should not invite students home: Madras University amid sexual harassment row

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Madras University on Thursday issued a circular requesting women students and faculty members who face sexual harassment to immediately approach appropriate varsity authorities, in order to keep the campus a “harassment-free zone”.

The communication asked victims to complain to the Vice-Chancellor (V-C)’s office or to the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) for prevention of the crime. The circular said, “The university campus is a place of knowledge and no act of sexual harassment of any sort will be permitted inside the campus.” It further said any such act will result in immediate action from the management and will be dealt with an “iron-fist”.

The circular instructed that faculty members should not call any student to his or her home. Violation will amount to misconduct. “Students are directed not to stay at the faculty member’s house or tour with their guides at any cost unless special permission is taken from the university authorities,” the circular further said adding that any kind of sexual harassment is banned on the campus.

A senior faculty member said the circular was issued to spread awareness on the help available for victims of sexual harassment. “Students would feel confident in coming forward if they know that the management will offer appropriate support,” the faculty member said.

The circular assumes significance in the wake of a case of sexual harassment by two professors of Madras Christian College, Chennai. An internal probe by the college found them guilty.