Kerosene bomb thrown into Dalit man's house in Vellore, family unhurt

By Express News Service

VELLORE: A three-member gang allegedly threw kerosene bombs into the house of a Dalit man at Indira Nagar, Kilmuttukur village in KV Kuppam, Vellore district late Friday night.

Police sources said a complaint was lodged by the resident, Sampath Kumar (45), at the Panamadangi police station on Saturday.

The incident was said to have taken place at around 10 pm, when the three-member gang threw flaming bottles, which were filled with kerosene, inside Sampath's house. Sampath, and his wife, who is pregnant, were inside the house when the incident took place and both of them escaped unhurt, the police said.

The gang fled from the spot soon.

A case under Section 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in connection with the incident. The police have launched a search to nab the suspects.

The incident happened two days after the police arrested five caste Hindus and three Dalits in connection with a verbal spat between two persons - belonging to a Dalit and caste Hindu community - that turned into a clash at Kilmuttukur village.