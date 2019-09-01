Tamil Nadu, Kerala argue over drones used at function in Periyar Reservoir

By Express News Service

THENI/KOCHI: Kerala state government has sought an explanation from Tamil Nadu Public Works Department (PWD) officials for flying a drone in a restricted area to videograph a water release function at Periyar Reservoir in Thekkady on Thursday. Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam had presided over the event.

On Thursday, Panneerselvam had released Mullaiperiyar water from the head sluice in Thekkady. A drone, fitted with a camera, was used to videograph the programme.

Following this, Periyar Tiger Reserve Deputy Director Shilpa V Kumar, in a communication to Tamil Nadu PWD (Mullaiperiyar-Vaigai water irrigation), pointed out the ban on use of drones at the Periyar Tiger Reserve. She sought an explanation from the officials for operating the drone in a restricted area of the National Tiger park.

A senior PWD official said the drone had been used to videograph the government function for security reasons.

“We will respond to the communication from Kerala forest department. There is no violation,” the official said.

Range officer of Thekkady (Periyar Tiger Reserve) BR Anuraj, however, said that as the TN officials had not sought mandatory permission from Kerala to fly a drone in the area, in which there is a drone-ban, an explanation was sought.

“We were told by the Tamil Nadu authorities that it was used for security surveillance. We are yet to receive a reply to the notice,” he said.

In a nutshell

TN officials say there was no violation in flying of the drone but Kerala says TN should have sought prior permission