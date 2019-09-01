Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu, Kerala argue over drones used at function in Periyar Reservoir

On Thursday, Panneerselvam had released Mullaiperiyar water from the head sluice in Thekkady. A drone, fitted with a camera, was used to videograph the programme. 

Published: 01st September 2019 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2019 02:47 PM   |  A+A-

Mullaperiyar Dam (EPS)

By Express News Service

THENI/KOCHI: Kerala state government has sought an explanation from Tamil Nadu Public Works Department (PWD) officials for flying a drone in a restricted area to videograph a water release function at Periyar Reservoir in Thekkady on Thursday. Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam had presided over the event. 

On Thursday, Panneerselvam had released Mullaiperiyar water from the head sluice in Thekkady. A drone, fitted with a camera, was used to videograph the programme. 

Following this, Periyar Tiger Reserve Deputy Director Shilpa V Kumar, in a communication to Tamil Nadu PWD (Mullaiperiyar-Vaigai water irrigation), pointed out the ban on use of drones at the Periyar Tiger Reserve. She sought an explanation from the officials for operating the drone in a restricted area of the National Tiger park.

A senior PWD official said the drone had been used to videograph the government function for security reasons.

“We will respond to the communication from Kerala forest department. There is no violation,” the official said.

Range officer of Thekkady (Periyar Tiger Reserve) BR Anuraj, however, said that as the TN officials had not sought mandatory permission from Kerala to fly a drone in the area, in which there is a drone-ban, an explanation was sought.

“We were told by the Tamil Nadu authorities that it was used for security surveillance. We are yet to receive a reply to the notice,” he said. 

In a nutshell

TN officials say there was no violation in flying of the drone but Kerala says TN should have sought prior permission 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Kerala drones Periyar Reservoir
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, flanked by Sachin Tendulkar and Minister Kadakampally Surendran, watching the Nehru Trophy Boat Race | Albin Mathew
Sachin Tendulkar flags off Maiden Champions Boat League in Kerala
WATCH: This Ganesh idol is made using 108kgs of dry fruits!
Gallery
A group picture of all the recipients with Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development, The New Indian Express Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla and Manoj K Sonthalia, Chairman and Managing Director of Express Publications, Madurai. (Photo | EPS)
Devi Awards 2019: Meet the winners!
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Yuvan Shankar Raja turns 40-plus: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp