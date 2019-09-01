Home States Tamil Nadu

Vendors divided over milk price hike, tea to get costlier at smaller shops

The decision of private milk companies to hike prices has divided city tea shop owners over whether or not to hike the price of hot beverages.

Published: 01st September 2019 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2019 04:06 AM   |  A+A-

Tea shops are likely to increase rates after the hike in milk price | D Sampath Kumar

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The decision of private milk companies to hike prices has divided city tea shop owners over whether or not to hike the price of hot beverages.

“The per-day collection in tea shops across the city had fallen from Rs 1800 to Rs 1400. Given that a large chunk of the working class population has lost jobs due to a slowdown in the construction field, we have asked our association members not to increase the tea price,” said T Ananthan, president of Chennai Metropolitan Tea Shop Owners’ Association.

According to him, of the 5200 tea shops in the city, over 3200 are affiliated with the outfit. While most shops have a per-day collection of Rs 1000 to RS 1500, about 25 per cent of shops collect Rs 2500 to Rs 3000. “The shops which make above Rs 2500 a day can function without hiking the price. Further increase in tea prices will reduce tea consumption,” he said.

However, some tea shop owners in Ambatur, Korattur, Perambur and Ayanavaram said tea prices would be raised by up to Rs 2 in the next few days. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
milk price hike
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, flanked by Sachin Tendulkar and Minister Kadakampally Surendran, watching the Nehru Trophy Boat Race | Albin Mathew
Sachin Tendulkar flags off Maiden Champions Boat League in Kerala
WATCH: This Ganesh idol is made using 108kgs of dry fruits!
Gallery
A group picture of all the recipients with Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development, The New Indian Express Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla and Manoj K Sonthalia, Chairman and Managing Director of Express Publications, Madurai. (Photo | EPS)
Devi Awards 2019: Meet the winners!
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Yuvan Shankar Raja turns 40-plus: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp