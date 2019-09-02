12% of Tamil Nadu government school kids have low iodine levels

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: To further strengthen the National Iodine Deficiency Disorder Control Programme with scientific data, Iodine Deficiency Disorder (IDD) Laboratory in Directorate of Public Health (DPH) has been testing urine samples of government school children to check iodised salt consumption.

The laboratory lifted 1,496 urine samples from government school children in the age group of six to 12 years. The samples are being tested from January till last month. They were taken from schools in Thanjavur, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, The Nilgiris and Villupuram districts.

They said the Union Health Ministry had identified 18 districts, including Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Erode, Perambalur, Pudukottai and Villupuram as endemic to IDD.

A Somasundaram, Additional Director for Universal Health Coverage Programme and Joint Director, Health Education, DPH, told Express, “We are conducting the study in districts that were identified as endemic.

“We have been conducting awareness programme in schools for school children and teachers on iodine consumption.”

Among the 1,496 samples tested, 416 students (28 per cent) had excessive iodine content in their urine samples, 572 (38 per cent) had adequate iodine content, 188 (13 per cent) had mild, 141 (nine per cent) had moderate and 179 (12 per cent) had severe iodine deficiency.

According to the World Health Organisation, an estimated 35 per cent of the world population has insufficient iodine intake and continues to live at risk for iodine deficiency and associated IDD.