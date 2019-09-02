A Philippines-Tamil Nadu love story scripted on Facebook

By Express News Service

ARIYALUR: Amidst the negativity surrounding social media, Velmurugan’s experience comes as a whiff of fresh air. A resident of Annangaran Pettai village in Ariyalur, he found his life partner on Facebook.

Velmurugan (30) stuck friendship with Ronajen Alastra (25) of the Philippines which culminated in their marriage on Sunday. The couple has been in love for the past five years.

“We became friends on Facebook in 2014. At that time, I was working in Singapore and she working as a receptionist at a private hotel in the Philippines. Our friendship developed into a relationship and I am glad I found her,” Velmurugan said.

Though known to each other online, they met for the first time after three and a half years. “We did not meet until 2017. After three years, I met her with her family in the Philippines. We then informed our parents and decided to get married,” added the newly-wed couple. Velmurugan and Ronajean came to India last week to make sure the wedding was conducted in the traditional Tamil manner.

It was conducted in a temple in T Palur. “We arrived on August 26 for the wedding. I like the culture of Tamil Nadu and glad that we married in this manner”, said, Ronajean.

The bride’s family could not make it to the wedding on time. “My parents missed the wedding, as they could not arrive here on time but hey made sure they were with us through a video-call. We are hoping to meet them soon,” added Ronajean.