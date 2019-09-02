Home States Tamil Nadu

A Philippines-Tamil Nadu love story scripted on Facebook

Amidst the negativity surrounding social media, Velmurugan’s experience comes as a whiff of fresh air. A resident of Annangaran Pettai village in Ariyalur, he found his life partner on Facebook.  

Published: 02nd September 2019 04:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2019 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

Velmurugan (30) and Ronajen Alastra (25) pose for photographs with their relatives after the marriage ceremony at T Palur on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

ARIYALUR: Amidst the negativity surrounding social media, Velmurugan’s experience comes as a whiff of fresh air. A resident of Annangaran Pettai village in Ariyalur, he found his life partner on Facebook.  
Velmurugan (30) stuck friendship with Ronajen Alastra (25) of the Philippines which culminated in their marriage on Sunday. The couple has been in love for the past five years. 

“We became friends on Facebook in 2014. At that time, I was working in Singapore and she working as a receptionist at a private hotel in the Philippines. Our friendship developed into a relationship and I am glad I found her,” Velmurugan said. 

Though known to each other online, they met for the first time after three and a half years. “We did not meet until 2017. After three years, I met her with her family in the Philippines. We then informed our parents and decided to get married,” added the newly-wed couple. Velmurugan and Ronajean came to India last week to make sure the wedding was conducted in the traditional Tamil manner. 

It was conducted in a temple in T Palur. “We arrived on August 26 for the wedding. I like the culture of Tamil Nadu and glad that we married in this manner”, said, Ronajean. 

The bride’s family could not make it to the wedding on time. “My parents missed the wedding, as they could not arrive here on time but hey made sure they were with us through a video-call. We are hoping to meet them soon,” added Ronajean. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Velmurugan social media Annangaran Pettai village Ariyalur Philippines Tamil Nadu love story
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
TNIE Explores: This Chennai colony is using Japanese method to save water
Gallery
The captain of the Indian women's ODI team, Mithali Raj, on Tuesday announced retirement from T20 internationals, saying that she needed time to focus on the 2021 ODI World Cup, slated to be held in New Zealand. Mithali led India in 32 T20Is, including t
In pictures | A look at Mithali Raj's top five knocks in T20I
The Indian Air Force has added more power to its combat capability by inducting eight Apache AH-64E attack helicopters. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Apache AH-64E helicopter as it is welcomed into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp