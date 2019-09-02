Brothers get life sentence for sexual assault of minor

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Mahila court sentenced two brothers for sexually assaulting a 16- year-old girl near Thanjavur. According to the prosecution, the girl, studying in 11th standard and a resident of an area under the Thanjavur Taluk police station was talking to her friend near Vettikadu road near the Thanjavur bypass road.

At that time a group of six youths on their way to illegally mine sand in a mini lorry stopped and threatened the 18-year-old boy. They kidnapped the girl on a moped bike and sexually assaulted her in a secluded area. The girl was treated at the Thanjavur Medical college hospital. Based on the victim’s plaint, Vallam All Women Police Inspector registered a case under Sections of the Indian Penal code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.