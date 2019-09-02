Farmers in tail-end areas seek more Cauvery water

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: The farmers in Sethubavachathiram panchayat union demanded filling of lakes, ponds in the area with the Cauvery water through the Grand Anaicut canal so that they can take up samba paddy cultivation.

A resolution to this effect was passed at annual general body meeting of the Tamil Nadu Farmers Association’s Sethubavachathiram union chapter.

The meeting demanded all the lakes in the union including the Manakkadu, Perumagalur, Oomathanadu, Vilangulam, Korattur lakes should be filled with Cauvery water. The meeting also demanded farmers should be given access to credit from cooperative and nationalised banks. They also demanded implementation of Kudimaramathu scheme without any irregularities and wanted committees of farmers to oversee the work.

They also wanted efforts by Government departments to facilitate the farmers to take up the single crop of samba this year as for the last many years the farmers in the tail-end areas have lost the successive crop. N V Kannan, district secretary of farmers association addressed the meeting.