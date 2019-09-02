Home States Tamil Nadu

Five nabbed in Vellore in classmate kidnapping case

Police arrested and booked five persons in connection with the kidnapping of a college student in Vellore and demand of ransom to release him.

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Police arrested and booked five persons in connection with the kidnapping of a college student in Vellore and demand of ransom to release him.
The five accused, all 19 years old, are -- K Sugumar, a resident of Mullai Nagar, Sathuvachari, Vellore; N Manoj Kumar, a resident of RK Pettai, Thiruthani, Thiruvallur; R Harikumar, Bharathi Nagar, Katpadi, Vellore; S Dillibabu, Melakuppam, Walajahpet, Vellore; and R Balasamuel, CMC Colony, Sathuvachari in Vellore, a police officer said.

Latheri police registered a case against the accused under section 147 (punishment for rioting), section 364 (A) (kidnapping for ransom), and section 506 (ii) (punishment for criminal intimation) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A police officer said that another accused -- Harikrishnan (22), a resident of Nagariputhur, Andhra Pradesh -- has been secured in connection with the case. While Harikrishnan and Manoj Kumar were outsiders, the other four persons were college mates of the 18-year-old victim.

Rahul (name changed), a second-year student of Nettoor Technical Training Foundation (NTTF) at Vikramasimedu near Latheri on Katpadi - Gudiyatham route in Vellore district, was kidnapped by his college mates and two others after the classes got over on Friday evening, the police officer said.

Rahul’s kidnappers made a call to his mother and demanded a ransom of Rs 3 crore to release him. Based on a complaint lodged by Rahul’s mother, the police formed a special team comprising an Additional SP, four DSPs, and six inspectors were formed, as per the instructions of Vellore Superintendent of Police Pravesh Kumar. The team rescued Rahul near Vallimalai early Saturday by tracking mobile phone signals, and later detained the kidnappers, the police officer said, adding that all the 19-year-old accused would be detained at Borstal School, Vellore.

