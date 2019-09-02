Man slips into 40-feet well, rescued after 45-minute operation in Tamil Nadu's Vellore

By Express News Service

VELLORE: A 48-year-old man was safely rescued from an abandoned well near Tirupathur in Vellore district on Monday.

A team of nine personnel from Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) led by Station Fire Officer (SFO) P Dhravidamani fought for about 45 minutes to lift G Raghu, a resident of Natrampallianvattom in Thamalerimuthur village. “We had to fight for 45 minutes during the rescue operation to safely lift him up using ropes,” said Dhravidamani. He noted that a team of eight rescue personnel were involved in the operation.

Local people sighted Ragu screaming for help after falling into the well, located at Konerivattom, Thamalerimuthur, early in the morning. The well located in the land belonging to C Manohar had been abandoned for long, bushes and weeds growing over it.

The TNFRS station received a call at 11.15 am and immediately swung into action to rescue Ragu who had hurt his hip after slipping into the dry well. He was rushed to the government hospital in Tirupathur as soon as lifted from the well, Dhravidamani stated.