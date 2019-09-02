Home States Tamil Nadu

Race begins for Tamil Nadu BJP president post

Muruganantham and ex-state chief Ponnar have RSS roots, which may aid their chances. Other contenders are ex-MP CP Radhakrishan, national secretary H Raja and state functionaries KS Narendran.

Published: 02nd September 2019 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2019 04:29 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being garlanded by Tamil Nadu BJP units President Tamilisai Soundararajan and others at BJP rally in Madurai. (Photo | PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being garlanded by Tamil Nadu BJP units President Tamilisai Soundararajan and others at BJP rally in Madurai. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It’s anyone’s guess as to who might replace Tamil Nadu BJP president Tamilisai Soundararajan. Party insiders say former AIADMK minister Nainar Nagenthran, State general secretary from Thanjavur M ‘Karuppu’ Muruganantham and former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan are top contenders for the post in the State in which the BJP has struggled to gain a foothold. Still, the number of names being discussed suggests the state unit is open to the possibility of the national leadership making an unexpected choice. 

Nagenthran joined BJP two years ago, after the death of late CM J Jayalalithaa, and is a strong organiser but his status as a newcomer may act against him. Muruganantham and ex-state chief Ponnar have RSS roots, which may aid their chances. Other contenders are ex-MP CP Radhakrishan, national secretary H Raja and state functionaries KS Narendran, Vanathi Sreenivasan and R Srinivasan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu BJP president BJP Tamil Nadu BJP Tamilisai Soundararajan AIADMK Nainar Nagenthran Muruganantham Pon Radhakrishnan J Jayalalithaa CP Radhakrishan H Raja Vanathi Sreenivasan
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
TNIE Explores: This Chennai colony is using Japanese method to save water
Gallery
The captain of the Indian women's ODI team, Mithali Raj, on Tuesday announced retirement from T20 internationals, saying that she needed time to focus on the 2021 ODI World Cup, slated to be held in New Zealand. Mithali led India in 32 T20Is, including t
In pictures | A look at Mithali Raj's top five knocks in T20I
The Indian Air Force has added more power to its combat capability by inducting eight Apache AH-64E attack helicopters. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Apache AH-64E helicopter as it is welcomed into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp