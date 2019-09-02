Rewarded for hard work, says elated Telangana's governor designate Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: From BJP member (karyakarta) to Governor, 58-year-old Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan’s over-two-decade-old political career touches a new high with the announcement of her appointment as the Governor of Telangana. Tamilisai has been BJP State president for the past five years and was to be replaced in December.

Incidentally, having very strong Congress roots with her father Kumarai Ananthan being a close associate of late AICC president and former Chief Minister K Kamaraj, she does not have RSS background. “I joined the BJP as a karyakarta more than 20 years ago. I have never tried to get any posts, but posts including that of State president were given to me. In BJP, hard work is always recognised. Our party leaders have shown me as an example for this,” Tamilisai told Express. “I thank God, BJP president Amit Shah, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving me this opportunity to serve the people,” said the elated leader.

Just after the announcement, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao called and greeted Tamilisai. The date of her assumption of office will be decided within a day or two. A couple of hours after her appointment, Tamilisai quit the BJP as its basic member as well as the State president since the gubernatorial post warrants it.

When contacted, an elated Kumari Ananthan (86), former TNCC president and father of Tamilisai said, “I am happy that Tamilisai got this elevation due to hard work and ability.”

From a humble beginning as a karyakarta, Tamilisai rose to the State president after holding many grassroot-level and national posts which include South Chennai district medical wing secretary, State general secretary, medical wing and zonal in charge for three districts, national convener, State spokesperson, State vice-president and national secretary.

She had unsuccessfully contested two Assembly elections and Parliamentary elections in 2009 besides the Lok Sabha election in April from Thoothukudi parliamentary constituency.

A doctor by profession, Tamilisai had obtained a post-graduate degree in gynaecology and took special training in sonology and fetal therapy in Canada, Australia and London. She had also worked as an Assistant Professor in the Department of Gynaecology at Sri Ramachandra Medical College, Chennai for seven years and resigned in 2003.

Tamilisai has been well known for her political debates in all leading Tamil channels. She has conducted a programme on oratory skills for students and children in a Tamil TV channel for more than 10 years. She has conducted a popular weekly programme for women on Doordarshan which was aired as Magalir Panchayat (Women’s Court) for over five years.

Tamilisai has translated many important political and medical articles from English to Tamil. Besides, she has translated speeches of senior BJP leaders including LK Advani, Jaswant Singh, Venkaiah Naidu and many more.