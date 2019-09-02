Tamil Nadu CM visits Royal Botanic Gardens in London

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On the last leg of his visit to England, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday visited the Royal Botanic Gardens, also known as Kew Gardens, in London which was designated as a World Heritage Site in 2003.

The uniqueness of the garden is that flowering plants from various countries which blossom in different seasons are grown there. Moreover, the climate suitable for each plant is artificially created and they are grown, an official release said. Plants grown here include those that grow in Amazon Tropical Climate, deserts, and in the coolest climate in other parts of the world.

The Chief Minister interacted with officials of the garden on the methods used for growing flowering plants and how they are being used for agricultural research. Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar and senior officials from the Tamil Nadu government accompanied the CM.