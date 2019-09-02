Woman set ablaze by stalker suffers 95 per cent burns

By Express News Service

VILUPPURAM: A 28-year-old married woman was set on fire allegedly by a stalker for refusing to have sex with him at Chinnasalem on Saturday.

According to police, on Saturday, the woman from Paakambadi village was set on fire by 21-year-old V Elumalai who had been stalking her for six months. Elumalai tried to force her to have sex with him and when she refused, he poured kerosene on her and set her ablaze, police said. Her relatives said that she sustained 95 per cent burns. Elumalai also sustained burn injuries, police said. “Doctors said she won’t survive for more than two more days,” her relatives said.

The woman’s husband works in Singapore and they have has two sons. Police said she met her brother’s friend Elumalai at a family function. Since then Elumalai had been stalking her, sending her texts and calling her.

Chinnasalem taluk police have registered a case against Elumalai and an investigation is on.