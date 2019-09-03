Home States Tamil Nadu

3 held under POCSO Act for sexually assaulting minors

Three persons were arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in Coimbatore, Salem and Dharmapuri districts.

Published: 03rd September 2019 05:44 AM

POCSO

For representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE/SALEM/ DHARMAPURI: Three persons were arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in Coimbatore, Salem and Dharmapuri districts. In the first incident, a 23-year-old has been booked under the POCSO Act for allegedly having sexual relations with a 15-year-old girl a year ago. The girl, a native of Kerala, was visiting her sister in Coimbatore for Onam festival.
The youth was initially booked by Walayar police under section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), read with sections 5(l) (whoever commits penetrative sexual assault on the child more than once or repeatedly) and 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of POCSO Act.

The youth reportedly developed a friendship with the girl, when she was visiting her sister in 2018. They then had a sexual relationship after the boy promised to marry her. On August 27, 2018, he did marry the girl at a Palani temple. Then, the girl filed a complaint against the youth at Walayar station in October 2018. Based on this, Kerala police began an investigation. As the case involved an incident in Coimbatore, Kerala police transferred it to Coimbatore. Following this, Perur All-Women Police Station registered a case on Sunday and has deputed a team to arrest the youth, said Inspector Anbuselvi.

38-yr-old held in Salem
In the second incident, a 38-year-old man was arrested for raping a 14-year-old girl and getting her pregnant, on Monday. According to Yercaud police, the girl complained of a severe stomach ache, after which her parents took her to government Salem hospital. There, doctors found her to be five-months pregnant. When enquired, she revealed that one neighbour raped her after promising to marry her. Parents then lodged a complaint with the Yercaud police, who registered a case under POCSO Act and arrested him.

Girl assaulted near Hosur

In yet another incident, a 35-year-old man was arrested for sexually assaulting a minor girl last Tuesday near Hosur. According to Kadhikuppam Police, the perpetrator had asked the girl to help him take out waste from his poultry farm and lured her to a lake, where he assaulted her. He had also allegedly threatened her to not tell anyone about the incident. Following this event, the girl reportedly grew distant with the family. It was upon their insistence that she finally reported the events. Based on a complaint from her parents on Monday, police arrested the man.

Woman set ablaze by stalker still critical
Villupuram: The condition of the 28-year-old woman, who was allegedly set ablaze by her stalker, is still critical. A senior doctor at Chinnasalem Athur GH told Express, “Her injuries are severe and chance of survival is minimal. We need another 24-48 hours to say anything.”

