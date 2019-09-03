BJP leader’s visit to mediate temple dispute faces opposition from locals?

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: National secretary of the BJP, H Raja, who had allegedly come to resolve a temple dispute, was sent back due to pressure from locals and political outfits at Ariyanachi village near Veppur on Sunday.

There has been a dispute over administration of the Mariamman temple at Ariyanachi village near Veppur.

A family at Ariyanachi village had been administering the temple and when the family wanted to renovate it, the villagers agreed to contribute.

However, the family allegedly said that while the names of the people involved in temple renovation will be mentioned in a plaque at the temple, the villagers won’t be allowed to become executive members of the temple.

Meanwhile, some of the family members running the temple joined BJP and allegedly sought Raja’s help to ease the tension.

As news spread in the village that Raja will be visiting on Sunday ahead of Vinayaka Chaturthi, villagers allegedly opposed Raja’s visit fearing the possibility of communal clashes.

Both the major Dravidian parties – AIADMK and DMK – stuck posters throughout Veppur and Tittakudi against his visit on Sunday. Sources confirmed that he was sent back due to tension in the village.

Neither Veppur police nor BJP functionaries in Cuddalore confirmed Raja’s visit.