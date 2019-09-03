Home States Tamil Nadu

Cross-checking of recruitment marks begins

Panel probing how teachers were selected at Bharathiar University during the tenure of former V-C Swaminathan

Published: 03rd September 2019 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2019 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

By S Mannar Mannan
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A three-member committee constituted by the State Higher Education department has started cross-checking the marks awarded for candidates in the selection process for appointment of teaching faculty at Bharathiar University during the tenure of former vice-chancellor C Swaminathan. The committee will verify if the marks were awarded in the correct manner following due procedures.

University of Madras’ Head of Physical Chemistry - E Murugan, Alagappa University’s Head of Bioinformatics - J Jeyakanthan, and Annamalai University Registrar (in-charge) N Krishna Mohan, are the three members of the committee. The team is expected to meet thrice more before they submit their report to the department, said university sources.

The committee’s work comes in the wake of the DVAC (Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption) found discrepancies in the selection process of a few candidates. They found that a few of them were awarded marks for a written exam. However, these candidates denied ever writing the exam. Hence, the DVAC wrote to the Higher Education department about looking into other appointments made during the tenure of Swaminathan, the sources explained.

It may be noted that Swaminathan has also moved the court, seeking for him to be relieved from the case, citing the delay in the investigation process. Meanwhile, DVAC is also currently investigating Bharathiar University faculty members and officials about appointments made during the tenure of former V-C A Ganapathy, who was arrested by the DVAC agency while accepting a bribe from an assistant professor for confirming his probation period.

Selection process
A scrutiny committee checks for minimum educational qualification for the post
Decide eligibility for appearing for the personal interview
Selection committee interview candidate
Awards marks for a written exam, interview, papers presented, and workshops or conferences attended/conducted

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A KSRTC bus burnt completely by people protesting DK Shivakumar's arrest. (Photo | EPS)
Violent protests erupt in several parts of Karnataka after arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp