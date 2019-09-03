Cross-checking of recruitment marks begins

S Mannar Mannan By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A three-member committee constituted by the State Higher Education department has started cross-checking the marks awarded for candidates in the selection process for appointment of teaching faculty at Bharathiar University during the tenure of former vice-chancellor C Swaminathan. The committee will verify if the marks were awarded in the correct manner following due procedures.

University of Madras’ Head of Physical Chemistry - E Murugan, Alagappa University’s Head of Bioinformatics - J Jeyakanthan, and Annamalai University Registrar (in-charge) N Krishna Mohan, are the three members of the committee. The team is expected to meet thrice more before they submit their report to the department, said university sources.

The committee’s work comes in the wake of the DVAC (Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption) found discrepancies in the selection process of a few candidates. They found that a few of them were awarded marks for a written exam. However, these candidates denied ever writing the exam. Hence, the DVAC wrote to the Higher Education department about looking into other appointments made during the tenure of Swaminathan, the sources explained.

It may be noted that Swaminathan has also moved the court, seeking for him to be relieved from the case, citing the delay in the investigation process. Meanwhile, DVAC is also currently investigating Bharathiar University faculty members and officials about appointments made during the tenure of former V-C A Ganapathy, who was arrested by the DVAC agency while accepting a bribe from an assistant professor for confirming his probation period.

Selection process

A scrutiny committee checks for minimum educational qualification for the post

Decide eligibility for appearing for the personal interview

Selection committee interview candidate

Awards marks for a written exam, interview, papers presented, and workshops or conferences attended/conducted