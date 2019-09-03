Home States Tamil Nadu

Information Minister hints at online-only movie ticket sales

Information and Publicity Minister Kadambur C Raju on Monday hinted that the State government was taking steps to sell movie tickets at theatres across the State exclusively online.

Published: 03rd September 2019 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2019 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Information and Publicity Minister Kadambur C Raju on Monday hinted that the State government was taking steps to sell movie tickets at theatres across the State exclusively online. The minister, answering a question about prices of food items sold at movie theatres, added that the government had already regularised parking charges and soon would regularise the prices of food items as well.

Speaking to reporters in Kovilpatti, the minister said that the department had been monitoring the sale of movie tickets online and soon would regularise the prices. He added that quality checks would be conducted on the food items being sold at theatres in the State.

The present ticketing system in theatres includes both online and over-the-counter options. The move being hinted at is seen as a way to regulate ticket pricing for festive releases and star vehicles, as online ticketing ensures accountability, and the solution to the issue of black tickets. Notably, the Tamil Nadu government had previously increased the pricing cap for multiplexes and single-screen theatres across the state, after the implementation of GST.

‘Will regulate food price’
In a statement that flummoxed theatre owners, Minister Kadambur C Raju said the government would regulate price of food items at theatres.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kadambur C Raju Information and Publicity Minister movie tickets
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A KSRTC bus burnt completely by people protesting DK Shivakumar's arrest. (Photo | EPS)
Violent protests erupt in several parts of Karnataka after arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp