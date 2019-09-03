Information Minister hints at online-only movie ticket sales

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Information and Publicity Minister Kadambur C Raju on Monday hinted that the State government was taking steps to sell movie tickets at theatres across the State exclusively online. The minister, answering a question about prices of food items sold at movie theatres, added that the government had already regularised parking charges and soon would regularise the prices of food items as well.

Speaking to reporters in Kovilpatti, the minister said that the department had been monitoring the sale of movie tickets online and soon would regularise the prices. He added that quality checks would be conducted on the food items being sold at theatres in the State.

The present ticketing system in theatres includes both online and over-the-counter options. The move being hinted at is seen as a way to regulate ticket pricing for festive releases and star vehicles, as online ticketing ensures accountability, and the solution to the issue of black tickets. Notably, the Tamil Nadu government had previously increased the pricing cap for multiplexes and single-screen theatres across the state, after the implementation of GST.

‘Will regulate food price’

In a statement that flummoxed theatre owners, Minister Kadambur C Raju said the government would regulate price of food items at theatres.