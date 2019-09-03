Jumbo watch: Preliminary nod for CCTVs

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu government has given preliminary approval to a proposal sent by Coimbatore Forest Department for installing CCTVs at sensitive places prone to elephant intrusions along the Western Ghats. This would help drive the elephants back into the forest before they enter human habitats and cause damage, said an official source from the department.

This is part of the integrated plan for preventing elephant intrusions, formulated with the support of environmental organisations, said a senior official. Besides CCTVS, the plan also envisages constructing hanging fences and planting thorny plants (soori mull) along trenches built to keep elephants away. Based on approval, CCTVs will be installed in zones, where elephant intrusions have been reported often.