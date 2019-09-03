Kadambur Raju's remarks on food prices leave owners perplexed

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister Kadambur C Raju’s remarks on Monday on sale of movie tickets online has puzzled theatre owners. Vetri theatre owner Rakesh did not make much of the announcement. “I think his statement has been misinterpreted. From my understanding, I think he meant that all ticket transactions must be made cashless irrespective of where people buy the tickets,” he said.

Ticket prices aside, a perennial grouse for moviegoers has been the pricing of food and beverages. The minister said the government would regulate that as well. Rakesh was confounded about the food pricing regulation. “Each product is ingredient-based. Each product has its own standard depending on the outlet. Prices are based on that.”