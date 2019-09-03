Kamal Haasan supports Jaggi Vasudev's 'Rally for River' initiative

Home States Tamil Nadu

Haasan said, "the rally for rivers initiative by Isha foundation should be supported overlooking ideological, religious and political differences".

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Makkal Needhi Maiam President Kamal Haasan on Tuesday backed Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev's rally for river initiative, saying it must be supported overlooking ideological and religious differences.

In an effort to create awareness about the importance of the Cauvery river and the need to conserve its ecosystem, Isha Foundation had earlier said its 'Cauvery Calling' movement will start a two-week-long bike rally from Tuesday.

Haasan, who also extended his birthday greetings to the guru, said "the rally for rivers initiative by Isha foundation should be supported overlooking ideological, religious and political differences".

"The rationale is, it is a common cause, an endeavor to start saving our world. Happy birthday @SadhguruJV and all the luck for the rally," he said in a tweet.

The motorcyclists will cover a 3,500 km journey that will follow the Cauvery river from its birthplace to its endpoint, the foundation had said, adding, it will culminate in Coimbatore.

Cauvery Calling is an on-ground river revitalisation project launched by Isha Outreach.

Jaggi Vasudev is the founder of Isha Foundation.

