RBI funds taken to manage Centre's expenses, says KS Alagiri

By Express News Service

ARIYALUR: TNCC president KS Alagiri said that the Centre was forced to take funds from the RBI surplus to manage its daily expense.

Alagiri said that such a measure was only taken when there was a famine or war. Alagiri had come to Gangaikondacholapuram in Jayankondam to inaugurate lake deepening works. He said, “The Indian economy has been driven into a corner by the Modi regime. In the automobile industry, three lakh people have lost their jobs and the stock market has slumped,” he said.

Speaking about the Chief Minister’s foreign visit he said, “The GIM was held twice. The details of which should be made public. While truck and car companies from Tamil Nadu are heading to neighbouring States, our CM is abroad,” he said. He also wished Tamilisai Soundararajan on her appointment as Telangana’s governor.