Sex-change surgeries for infants banned

The state government has banned sex reassignment surgeries on intersex infants and children except in life-threatening situations.

Published: 03rd September 2019 05:05 AM

Infant

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state government has banned sex reassignment surgeries on intersex infants and children except in life-threatening situations. The recent Government Order, issued following a ruling from Madurai Bench of Madras HC on April 24, says, “The term ‘intersex’ refers to people born with physical and biological sex characteristics that are more diverse than stereotypical definitions for male or female bodies. With around 40 different recognised types of intersex variation, there is a huge diversity among intersex people to be acknowledged. Intersex variation can be picked up at any time during life. It is not always something that is obvious from birth. There is no one intersex experience.”   

Members of the Indian Association of Paediatric Surgeons have opined that any order banning sex reversal surgeries must exclude surgeries regarding disorders or sex development. The Director of Medical Education shall take every step to ensure that the above clause of life-threatening situation shall not be misused in any way by anyone which shall affect the implementation of the ban on sex reassignment surgeries on intersex infants.

