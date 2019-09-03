Taluk office clerk still on payroll after retirement

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Record Clerk at Perambalur Taluk office continues to work past his retirement for three months at the Perambalur Taluk Office due to staff shortage. The Clerk Alagudurai (58) had worked as a Record Clerk in Perambalur Taluk Office for the past three years. Though his retirement age crossed three months ago, he continues to work there. When asked about this, officials said that it was due to the lack of staff there.

However, a few of his co-workers allege that with a person working post-retirement they said that the office enjoys the benefit of deniability in case there is something wrong with an issued record. One of the staff at the office requesting anonymity alleged that there were instances of collection of money to issue certificates. However, the tahsildar denied the allegation.

They added, “The public is severely affected because of this. Also, it is wrong to have a person in retirement still at the office, hindering other promotions. The authorities should take immediate action.”

Perambalur Tashildar M Bharathivalavan denied the graft charges in the office. On a retired person still in the office, he said, “He is working post-retirement due to a shortage of staff here. We have informed about this to the District Collector’s office. Action will be taken immediately to bring in new regular staff to the post”

When contacted, Perambalur District Collector V Santha said that she will look into the issue and take immediate action.