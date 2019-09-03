Home States Tamil Nadu

Top security team to visit Mahabalipuram next week ahead of Modi, Xi visit

Apart from Mamallapuram as a probable venue, some other cities in the country are also being considered.

Published: 03rd September 2019 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2019 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, welcoming Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a meeting at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong Province Sunday, June 10, 2018. | (File | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An Advanced Security Liaison (ASL) team from the Special Protection Group (SPG) is coming to Mamallapuram next week to study security aspects of the probable venue for a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, scheduled for next month.

“We received information only on Sunday and we are expecting the team next week to inspect and only then we will be able to confirm if the location of the meeting,” said police sources. Apart from Mamallapuram as a probable venue, some other cities in the country are also being considered.

In April last year, Modi and Xi Jinping held multiple meetings in the Chinese city of Wuhan as part of an unprecedented two-day informal summit to solidify the India-China relationship. Mamallapuram, also known as Mahabalipuram, a UNESCO World Heritage site and located on the scenic East Coast Road is home to ancient monuments and temples.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Xi Jinping Narendra Modi Mahabalipuram Mamallapuram Special Protection Group
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A KSRTC bus burnt completely by people protesting DK Shivakumar's arrest. (Photo | EPS)
Violent protests erupt in several parts of Karnataka after arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp