Top security team to visit Mahabalipuram next week ahead of Modi, Xi visit

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An Advanced Security Liaison (ASL) team from the Special Protection Group (SPG) is coming to Mamallapuram next week to study security aspects of the probable venue for a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, scheduled for next month.

“We received information only on Sunday and we are expecting the team next week to inspect and only then we will be able to confirm if the location of the meeting,” said police sources. Apart from Mamallapuram as a probable venue, some other cities in the country are also being considered.

In April last year, Modi and Xi Jinping held multiple meetings in the Chinese city of Wuhan as part of an unprecedented two-day informal summit to solidify the India-China relationship. Mamallapuram, also known as Mahabalipuram, a UNESCO World Heritage site and located on the scenic East Coast Road is home to ancient monuments and temples.