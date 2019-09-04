Home States Tamil Nadu

72-year-old man arrested for molesting three minors

He reportedly lured the kids home when they were grazing goats; only after attending a good touch-bad touch awareness prog they realised it was sexual assault

Published: 04th September 2019 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO
By Express News Service

COIMBATORE/NAGAPATTINAM: A 72-year-old man was arrested on Monday evening by the Coimbatore Rural police for allegedly molesting three minor girls at his farmhouse in a village near Perur on August 15. He reportedly lured the three children home when they were out grazing their pet goats in the locality. The matter came to light when a team of one-stop crisis centre visited the victims’ school to conduct an awareness programme on harassment against children.

According to one-stop centre caseworker J Sherin Reshma, the team often conducts programmes at schools (especially in villages) to make children aware of safety, good touch-bad touch, and crimes against them. “On August 28, we conducted a similar programme at a school in Kuppanur village. It was then that three children -- aged about 9-11 years -- told us about being sexually abused by an elderly person (a neighbour) in their village.

The matter was immediately conveyed to the Perur All-Women Police, who registered a case,” explained Sherin. During the team’s visit, one child reportedly came up to them and revealed that she had been molested by the elderly man when she was grazing her pet goats near his garden. She also mentioned that she had two of her friends with her that day. When the team found the other two children, they too reportedly described the same events. It took two days for the team and the police to find the man based on the information they received from the children.

The girls had also revealed that the person had molested them before the August 15 incident too, by offering chocolates from his grocery store, said police officials.“The three children were not aware that they had been molested. It was only after attending the programme conducted by the one-stop crisis centre team that they realised it was sexual assault,” said a police official.

Labourer held
In another inicident, a  daily wage labourer was arrested and charged under POCSO Act for allegedly trying to sexually assault a mentally challenged minor girl near Tharangambadi on Monday. K Suresh, a labourer tried to sexually assault the 17-year-old girl when she went into the woods to relieve herself on Monday morning. Suresh who noticed the girl alone tried to rape her but she raised an alarm which brought neighbours to the scene. Suresh fled the spot. Suresh was arrested at night following a complaint.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
minor girls molest POCSO Act
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Pedestrians walk on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI
Mumbai Rains: City on high alert, several local trains delayed
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp