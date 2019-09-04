Death row prisoner on the run after killing 11 in Karnataka nabbed at Salem

By Express News Service

SALEM: The arrest of a 55-year-old death row prisoner — convicted of five murders — from the hinterland of Salem district on Tuesday marked the end of a four-month-long concerted hunt by the Tamil Nadu and Karnataka police. The condemned man had broken out of the Hindalga Central Prison in Karnataka on April 22 last.

Sources said that A Muruga alias Murugaesan (55), a resident of Kannamoochi near Mettur in Salem District, was arrested in connection with the murders of five persons in 2015. Interrogations revealed that Muruga had murdered 11 people in Karnataka.

The murders

Working at a sugarcane farm at Kollegal in 2015, he misbehaved with co-workers Sivamma (35) and Rajamma (35), who told on him to their husbands Kasi (40) and Rajendran (37) . When the husbands landed at the farm to accost Muruga, he reportedly hacked all four to death. Muruga did not spare the eight-year-old daughter of Rajamma as well. He then proceeded to bury the five bodies on the farm. When the murders came to light, he was arrested.

The trial

When Muruga was grilled, he reportedly confessed to having murdered 11 people. This was besides a range of cases, including kidnapping, registered against him. The case was tried by Chamrajanagar Court, which slapped the death penalty in 2017. He was condemned at Hindalga Central Prison.

The escape

Muruga planned his escape by making good use of the slim security on account of Lok Sabha polls. He climbed jail walls and jumped out during the night. After climbing the wall with the help of a rope, he spread a thick blanket on the top of the wall to avoid getting hurt by the sharp-edge iron rods. He then used the same ropes and iron rods to climb down the other side. He is believed to have planned his escape with the help of some other inmates.

On the trail

The Karnataka police formed a team and landed at Kannamoochi to inquire with Muruga’s wife and son. However, despite their keeping a tight vigil, Muruga was not found. After their efforts yielded nothing, the Karnataka police roped in their Tamil Nadu counterparts. Abreast of the risks of having a convicted murderer amidst the gentry, Salem SP S Deepa Ganiger formed a special team.

Another murder

The special team learnt that Muruga was planning to kill Palanisamy, who was allegedly having an illicit affair with his wife. Investigations led the team to a brick kiln at Sathyamangalam in Erode district, where Muruga had found a job. After tracing him, the special team began monitoring his movement and swooped down on him when he reached Kannamoochi to meet his son on Monday night.

Once the word on Muruga’s detention reached Karanataka, the police and the prison department officials reached Salem and arrested him. The Rs 1 lakh reward announced for information leading to Muruga’s arrest would be given to the Tamil Nadu police special team.