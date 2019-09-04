Election for Puducherry deputy speaker to be held on September 5

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Election of the deputy speaker to the territorial assembly will be held on September 5, Speaker VP Sivakozhunthu announced in the house on Tuesday. Making a statement after the zero hour, the speaker said that the election will be in accordance with the statutory rules.

Earlier, during zero hour, AIADMK member A Anbazhagan, in a point of order, pointed out that the post of the deputy speaker has been vacant for quite sometime and wondered why the government was reluctant to fill it up. He also raked up the issue of the no-confidence motion against the speaker moved by the opposition and asked whether it would be taken up.

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy then said that the issues raked up by the member were not relevant for a point of order. Speaker Sivakozhunthu replied that the no-confidence motion would be taken up at the appropriate time. Immediately after the announcement of the deputy speaker’s election, Congress member MNR Balan resigned from the post of chairman of Puducherry Tourism Development Corporation, to file his nomination for the deputy speaker’s post.

