Home States Tamil Nadu

Election for Puducherry deputy speaker to be held on September 5

Election  of the deputy speaker to the territorial assembly will be held on September 5, Speaker V P Sivakozhunthu announced in the house on Tuesday.

Published: 04th September 2019 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 04:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Election of the deputy speaker to the territorial assembly will be held on September 5, Speaker VP Sivakozhunthu announced in the house on Tuesday. Making a statement after the zero hour, the speaker said that the election will be in accordance with the statutory rules.

Earlier, during zero hour, AIADMK member A Anbazhagan, in a point of order, pointed out that the post of the deputy speaker has been vacant for quite sometime and wondered why the government was reluctant to fill it up. He also raked up the issue of the no-confidence motion against the speaker moved by the opposition and asked whether it would be taken up.

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy then said that the issues raked up by the member were not relevant for a point of order. Speaker Sivakozhunthu replied that the no-confidence motion would be taken up at the appropriate time. Immediately after the announcement of the deputy speaker’s election, Congress member MNR Balan resigned from the post of chairman of Puducherry Tourism Development Corporation, to file his nomination for the deputy speaker’s post.

Issues not relevant: CM Earlier, during zero hour, AIADMK member A Anbazhagan, in a point of order, noted that the post of the deputy speaker has been vacant for quite sometime and wondered why the government was reluctant to fill it up. He also raked up the issue of the no-confidence motion against the speaker moved by the opposition and asked whether it would be taken up. The CM then said that the issues raked up by the member were not relevant for a point of order.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
deputy speaker Puducherry
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Pedestrians walk on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI
Mumbai Rains: City on high alert, several local trains delayed
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp