Maatram, munnetram again? PMK may go it alone next time

Party to form 3 wings named after Anbumani in 80 Assembly segments

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI : The current plan of the PMK, one of the key constituents of the AIADMK-BJP alliance, to strengthen its base in 80 Assembly segments in northern Tamil Nadu, keeps its allies speculating over what the party has up its sleeves.It is reliably learnt that the party is set to form three wings named after its leader Anbumani Ramadoss in 80 segments. The move is seen either as an attempt to hard bargain for more seats in the alliance or to go it alone in the next Assembly polls scheduled for 2021.

The PMK functionaries in each of the 80 constituencies are, of late, enrolling members in the three new wings - ‘Anbumani Thambikal Padai’ (Anbumani brothers force), ‘Anbumani Thangaigal Padai’ (Anbumani sisters force) and ‘Anbumani Makkal Padai’ (Anbumani’s people force).  The party’s aim is to enrol about one lakh members in each of these constituencies. In the past, the party grabbed at most 35 seats when it was part of either DMK-led alliance or AIADMK combine. But its present move on 80 constituencies has triggered speculations.

A senior PMK functionary told Express that it did not necessarily mean that the party would go it alone in the next Assembly polls. But he said the party would surely bargain for a higher share of seats.  “We can get at least 60 seats only if we demand 80”, he said.

Political commentator Raveenthran Duraisamy said it was evident that the party was promoting Anbumani Ramadoss as its face. “Now he is considering himself as a leader more capable than MK Stalin and Edappadi K Palaniswami. Hence, the party may think of going  it alone in the next polls.” 

A DMK functionary from a northern district said the PMK move would only cause friction with AIADMK. “Their aspiration to win 60 Assembly seats is not possible. No coalition party will offer them so many seats. If they contest alone, they cannot win over four seats,” he said, adding, “By targeting northern districts, they have indirectly admitted that the PMK is a party only for Vanniyars.”

