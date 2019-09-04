Home States Tamil Nadu

Man who invited applications for govt jobs arrested

A Pudukkottai man, who stirred up a controversy by pasting recruitment posters for the posts of district officials, was arrested by the Karambakudi police on Monday afternoon for impersonating

Published: 04th September 2019 05:26 AM

By JAYAKUMAR MADALA
Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: A Pudukkottai man, who stirred up a controversy by pasting recruitment posters for the posts of district officials, was arrested by the Karambakudi police on Monday afternoon for impersonating a government servant.The activist, Durai Guna, a Kulanthiranpattu resident, pasted recruitment posters for Collector, Revenue Officer, Tahsildar, Revenue Divisional Officer and Village Administrative Officer posts. After the TNIE reported the incident on August 26, a police enquiry was conducted against him and based on the complaint by the revenue officials, the activist was arrested.

Karambakudi Police Inspector Saravanan said, “A case was filed by the Revenue Department. Based on the complaint, investigations were conducted earlier and the suspect was arrested for acting like a public servant and for posting defamatory comments.”

On the other hand, the activist Guna said, “Right after I pasted the posters, a few officials called me asking if I had any backing. I have done this, just because I have memories of watering my cattle from Vettu Kulam, which is currently filled with encroachments.” He added, “I have no intention to defame anyone. I have submitted three petitions to the district administration and have also moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court. Only after no action was taken, I decided to paste the posters.”

Cases were registered under Section 170 ( impersonating a public servant), Section 501 ( Printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory) of the IPC and Section 4 (Penalty for unauthorized disfigurement by advertisements) of TN Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act. 

