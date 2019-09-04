More quantum of kerosene, rice from Central pool sought

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday sought additional quantum of rice and kerosene for family cardholders through the public distribution system. Food Minister R Kamaraj made this demand during the fifth consultative meeting of State food ministers, chaired by Union Minister of Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution, Ram Vilas Paswan, at New Delhi.

In this connection, the food minister also called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan and handed over the letters of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, addressed to them. Talking to reporters in Delhi, the minister said “We have sought three lakh tonnes of rice in addition to the present quota from Central pool. This measure would reduce an additional expenditure of Rs 1,000 crore to Tamil Nadu government. Similarly, we have also urged the Central government to hike the quota of kerosene to 23,035 kilolitres to Tamil Nadu which has been reduced over a period.”

Pointing out that the kharif season does not occur during the same period across the country, he said as such procurement of paddy should be extended to September too. Under Special PDS system, the subsidy given so far has been stopped and it should be resumed. The Chief Minister, in his letter to Pradhan, pointed out that the monthly allocation of kerosene to Tamil Nadu has been reduced from 16,148 KL to 10,764 KL from July. In Tamil Nadu, 1,99,97,371 Aadhaar seeded family cards are in circulation and of which 51,80,371 cards do not have any LPG connection while 74,92,535 cards have only single LPG connection.

The Chief Minister said since 2011, cardholders of those without any LPG connection and those with single LPG connection were being provided with a restricted supply of three litres and one litre of kerosene per month respectively and monthly requirement works out to 23,035 KL.

“Though the Centre, as a matter of policy, do not provide kerosene to LPG connection holder, Tamil Nadu has been requesting allocation only for those families who do not have LPG connection and for those families having single LPG connection,” the Chief Minister said and requested the Union Minister of Steel, Petroleum and Natural Gas to provide at least the restricted requirement of 23,035 KL of kerosene as monthly allocation to the State.