Retd judge to disburse deposits collected by CBE firm

CHENNAI: Justice N Basha, a retired judge of the Madras High Court, has been requested to head a panel constituted to disburse deposits collected by Universal Chit Fund Company Private Limited in Coimbatore, which owed about `11 crore to its depositors.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh, who made the appointment, also stayed ongoing investigation in the case by Economic Offences Wing Police of Coimbatore City. The judge was passing interim orders on a petition from the firm to quash the proceedings of the EOW Inspector, last week.

Taking into consideration the facts and circumstances of the case and also the fact that the petitioners themselves have now volunteered to pay back the deposits to the depositors, this court is inclined to constitute a committee to ensure that the repayment takes place in a proper manner. The panel will be headed by Justice Basha and will be assisted by the Deputy Superintendent of Police, EOW, Coimbatore from police side and G Ramesh, HR manager of the company.

The petitioner was running two companies one by name Universal Trading Solutions and another Universal Chit Fund. The company owed Rs 11.55 crore to depositors. The committee should start its functioning in the second week of this month and efforts should be made to complete the entire process within six months, the judge said and posted the matter for further hearing after that period.

Thanjai SP told to probe attack on auto driver

Chennai: The State Human Rights Commission has issued a notice to the Superintendent of Police, Thanjavur district, directing him to probe the alleged attack of an auto driver by an SI attached to the Nachiyar Kovil police station near Kumbakonam. The Commission has also sought a detailed report to be submitted in two weeks. Based on a report published in a Tamil daily, the SHRC, presided over by A Chittaranjan Mohandas, took a suo motu cognizance of the issue. The article reported that SI Kabir Das had thrashed with shoes the two persons - Veeramani, an auto driver, and his friend Rajesh - who had come to lodge a police complaint against another driver Dinesh. The SI is also alleged to have spoken ill about the caste of the two persons.

Public Prosecutor granted 2 weeks to file reply

Chennai: THE Madras High Court has granted two weeks time to State Public Prosecutor A Natarajan to reply whether the City Public Prosecutor (CPP) in Chennai and the Assistant Public Prosecutors (APPs) in the districts have power to file, on behalf of the Chief Minister and other ministers, cases against persons who allegedly made defamatory statements against them (CM and other ministers) in their individual capacities.Justice P D Audikesavalu granted the time, when a batch of petitions seeking to quash the defamation cases filed against the presidents of DMK and TNCC, M K Stalin and K S Alagiri respectively and others came up before him, on Tuesday.

‘Pay K10L relief to woman for blocking govt job’

Chennai: The Madras HC directed Perambalur Collector and his subordinates to pay `10 lakh towards compensation to a woman belonging to MBC, who was served with an order appointing her as noon meal organiser, but not allowed to join duty on the ground that the post was reserved only for BC candidates. Considering all materials in entirety, it is clear that the (then) Perambalur Collector had not complied with the High Court order, dated October 4, 2007, and had caused mental agony and irreparable loss to the woman. The petitioner was aged 34 years at the time of filing writ petition in 2007 and now she has crossed the age for appointment in government service.