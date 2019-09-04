Rollback toll fee hike, urges DMK & TMC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK and TMC have urged to rollback the hike in toll plazas in the State. DMK president MK Stalin in his Facebook message condemned the hike as he claimed that it would affect the middle-class. He further said that toll tariff should be reduced or cancelled as the usage of toll gates has increased. Increasing the tariff without improving the basic maintenance would be daylight robbery. He urged for immediate withdrawal of the hike.

Former union minister and president of TMC (M) GK Vasan, said in a release, ”The tariff of 21 tolls in the State that has been increased steeply has shocked people. This would lead to a price hike of essential commodities.”

He also urged to rollback the hike. AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran, tweeted, “I urge the NHAI to roll back the toll tariff hike that will affect the common public.”