SFI-led alliance wins Pondicherry University students' council elections

By Online Desk

The SFI-AISF-APSF alliance on Wednesday swept the Pondicherry University Students' Council elections 2019-20, winning 10 out of the 11 seats. SFI's Parichay Yadav, a first-year MA Mass Communication student was elected as the President of the council while Kurulanban V of the APSF was elected as secretary.

The victory shows the political consciousness of the student community against the attack on the country's higher education system and curbing of political activities in universities, SFI said in a statement.

The major contest was between the two alliances, one led by SFI and the other composed of ASA, NSUI, MSF and Fraternity. However, SFI emerged as the single largest organisation in the first phase of the polls that was conducted on August 28 by winning 27 out of the total 70 seats. The CPM-backed student body later decided to join forces with AISF and APSF, the student wing of DMK, to tackle the efforts of communal powers to make a foothold in the university.

Pondicherry University, the first central university in the country to hold student body elections this year, had conducted the second and final phase of polling on August 31. But the counting of votes was rescheduled to Wednesday following a candidate complaining about her name not being included in the ballot paper.

This is the second time in a row that SFI has won elections at PU. "In these dark times, SFI realises the importance of uniting anti-communal, secular, democratic organisations in the fight against right-wing forces and the puppet varsity administration. Our heartfelt thanks to all students who elected our panel to take forward the struggle against the administration," they said.

Ambedkar Students Association (ASA), the prominent subaltern organisation in the campus was criticised by the SFI for forming an alliance with the NSUI. ABVP, who also contested polls, could only win two seats in the first phase and was out of the race.

Pondicherry University Students' Council 2019-20 winners:

President: Parichay Yadav (SFI)

Secretary: Kuralanban V (APSF)

Joint Secretary: Kuriakose Junior (SFI)

Vice President (Male): Kumar J (AISF)

Vice President (Female): Mamatha G (SFI)

Executive Council Members: Rupam Hazarika (SFI), Al Rishal Shanavas (SFI), Ritheesh Krishna (Independent), Swetha Venkiteswaran (SFI), Anagha S (SFI), Dhanavardini M (APSF).