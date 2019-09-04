Tamilisai receives Warrant of Appointment, may assume Telangana Governor office on Sunday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Telangana Governor-designate Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday received the Warrant of Appointment issued by President Ram Nath Kovind, dated September 1, from Resident Commissioner of Telangana Bhawan Vedantam Giri, at her Saligramam residence. As reported by TNIE, Tamilisai is most likely to assume office on September 8. BJP sources said the swearing ceremony is expected to take place at 11 am.

Answering queries from reporters at her residence, she once again thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah. “My appointment is an honour given to Tamil Nadu. I am moving from here as a representative of Tamil Nadu and going to be the sister of Telangana. I used to function efficiently in any given assignment and I am sure I will also continue the same with this gubernatorial post.”