...And how bright minds are forced to clean up loos here

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: The students of municipality girls’ middle school along with their parents staged a protest outside the school on Tuesday claiming the school had poor infrastructure and the headmistress had allegedly involved the students in doing daily chores and ill-treated them.



The school in Chidambaram has nearly 83 girls studying. The students claimed that basic amenities such as washrooms were not kept clean. They said power cables were left exposed thus posing a threat to students.

A policeman who had visited the school during the protest said, “The headmistress had been working at the school for four years now. Although we were unable to talk to the teacher, when we asked the students, they informed that the HM treated them poorly and had asked students to clean washrooms and fetch grocery like spinach for her. Meanwhile, other teachers too claimed that Ezhilarasi did not utilise the resources at school and deprived the students of learning.”

Speaking to Express, a higher official with the district education department said, “We have currently replaced the HM. We will conduct an inquiry, and a departmental action will be taken if the claim was found to be true.” The HM could not be contacted for her response.