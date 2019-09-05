Home States Tamil Nadu

BJP leader lauds Stalin for DMK's win in Lok Sabha polls

Speaking at a marriage function in nearby Tirupur, Former BJP MP Radhakrishnan said Stalin, who succeeded the late M Karunanidhi, had 'decimated' the saffron party.

Published: 05th September 2019 06:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2019 06:52 PM   |  A+A-

DMK chief MK Stalin

DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

COIMBATORE: DMK chief M K Stalin on Thursday came in for praise from a senior state BJP leader who lauded him for steering the Dravidian party to a tremendous victory in the Lok Sabha polls, where Tamil Nadu bucked the national trend of the saffron surge.

Former BJP MP C P Radhakrishnan hailed Stalin as a "victorious commander". The DMK President is addressed as 'Thalapathi,' meaning commander.

Speaking at a marriage function in nearby Tirupur, Radhakrishnan said Stalin, who succeeded the late M Karunanidhi, had "decimated" the saffron party.

The AIADMK-led NDA in the state fared poorly in the April 18 general elections securing only one seat when the ruling party won the Theni seat.

All other candidates including those from the BJP and PMK, both NDA constituents were trumped by the DMK led alliance.

Radhakrishnan said this defeat had taught the BJP to do more hard work.

However, Stalin, who was present at the function, said, "the people had defeated you (BJP)."

On the frequent criticism of dynasty politics in the DMK, Stalin sarcastically remarked that it was true.

"Because, the entire family is attending to and working for the success of the party," he said.

