Home States Tamil Nadu

Pollution norms relaxed to boost M-Sand production

The State government has relaxed key pollution norms for stone crushing units, to boost the production of manufactured sand (M-Sand) for the benefit of the construction industry.

Published: 05th September 2019 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2019 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government has relaxed key pollution norms for stone crushing units, to boost the production of manufactured sand (M-Sand) for the benefit of the construction industry.
The statutory body - Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) - has lifted the minimum distance rule that mandates stone crushers to maintain a distance of a km between any two units.

The move would have an adverse environmental effect as the units would start to cluster, emitting huge amounts of particulate matter into the air. 

Sources told Express that the decision to relax the norms comes after a serious of representations from Stone Crushers associations to Minister for Environment KC Karuppannan.
TNPCB officials said the State government was encouraging the use of M-Sand in construction in place of river sand. 

“M-Sand is manufactured by crushing of blue metal jellies either in store crushers as an extended facility or in standalone M-Sand units. Stone crusher associations have come up with a proposal, seeking waive-off of minimum distance rule so as to expand the existing crushers to manufacture M-Sand. The Board has deliberated the request in detail, weighed pros and cons before accepting it.”

Express has accessed the official order issued by TNPCB Member Secretary D Sekar, according to which the existing consented stone crushing units shall be permitted to increase their production. 
The order says the opinion was taken from a technical expert committee, comprising officers from TNPCB, National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) and National Productivity Council (NPC), which carried out a detailed study of stone crusher clusters in Kancheepuram, Tiruppur, Tiruvannamalai and Madurai and came to a conclusion that the one km-distance was not necessary.

However, the pollution board has retained some of the other pollution norms like prohibiting setting-up of stone crusher units within 500 metres from any National or State highways or inhabited site or educational institutions and places of religious importance.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
M-Sand production TNPCB pollution
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | EPS)
Even Nehru didn't want Article 370 to stay forever, says Shashi Tharoor 
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Woman delivers twins at age of 74 in Vijayawada
For representational purposes
Delhi Traffic Police will pay double penalty if found violating new Motor Vehicles Act
Hyderabad airport | (File Photo | R Satish Babu )
Jealous over friend getting visa to foreign country, man sends bomb threat to Hyderabad Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Andhra woman delivers twins at age of 74
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Gallery
Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal: 'Dangal ladne se pehle, dar se ladna padhta hai' said Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler, a coach and most importantly a father to Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari who became India's first world-class female wrestlers. M
IN PHOTOS | Bollywood teachers beyond the classroom and what they taught  
27/05/1964 - NEW DELHI: President S Radhakrishnan, administering the oath of office and secrecy to Gulzarilal Nanda who has been appointed as the Prime Minister. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Teachers' Day! Check out some unseen pictures of India's beloved teacher, Dr. S Radhakrishnan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp