Pollution norms relaxed to boost M-Sand production

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government has relaxed key pollution norms for stone crushing units, to boost the production of manufactured sand (M-Sand) for the benefit of the construction industry.

The statutory body - Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) - has lifted the minimum distance rule that mandates stone crushers to maintain a distance of a km between any two units.

The move would have an adverse environmental effect as the units would start to cluster, emitting huge amounts of particulate matter into the air.



Sources told Express that the decision to relax the norms comes after a serious of representations from Stone Crushers associations to Minister for Environment KC Karuppannan.

TNPCB officials said the State government was encouraging the use of M-Sand in construction in place of river sand.

“M-Sand is manufactured by crushing of blue metal jellies either in store crushers as an extended facility or in standalone M-Sand units. Stone crusher associations have come up with a proposal, seeking waive-off of minimum distance rule so as to expand the existing crushers to manufacture M-Sand. The Board has deliberated the request in detail, weighed pros and cons before accepting it.”



Express has accessed the official order issued by TNPCB Member Secretary D Sekar, according to which the existing consented stone crushing units shall be permitted to increase their production.

The order says the opinion was taken from a technical expert committee, comprising officers from TNPCB, National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) and National Productivity Council (NPC), which carried out a detailed study of stone crusher clusters in Kancheepuram, Tiruppur, Tiruvannamalai and Madurai and came to a conclusion that the one km-distance was not necessary.

However, the pollution board has retained some of the other pollution norms like prohibiting setting-up of stone crusher units within 500 metres from any National or State highways or inhabited site or educational institutions and places of religious importance.