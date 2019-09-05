Seniority list: High Court directs state to amend service rules within 2 months

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court passed an order directing the State government to make necessary amendments in Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service Rules indicating the right time for preparation of seniority list and promotion panel during promotion of government servants, within two months.

A Bench, comprising justices K Ravichandrabaabu and Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, passed the order while disposing of a batch of appeals filed by some revenue assistants, appointed through promotion from junior assistant post, expressing grievances over a seniority list prepared for appointing Deputy Tahsildars.

The judges observed that the inter-se seniority list between the two categories of assistants — directly recruited assistants and those appointed through promotion — can be prepared reasonably three months in advance before the crucial date for preparing the panel. This would help the aggrieved parties to approach the appellate authority and express their grievance with regard to the list, they added.

Moreover, authorities should prepare the seniority list as well as panel for promotion to the next higher post for every year, without accumulating the same for years together, they ordered.