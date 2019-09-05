Home States Tamil Nadu

Seniority list: High Court directs state to amend service rules within 2 months

Authorities should prepare seniority list and panel for promotion every year, says HC

Published: 05th September 2019 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2019 04:52 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court passed an order directing the State government to make necessary amendments in Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service Rules indicating the right time for preparation of seniority list and promotion panel during promotion of government servants, within two months.

A Bench, comprising justices K Ravichandrabaabu and Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, passed the order while disposing of a batch of appeals filed by some revenue assistants, appointed through promotion from junior assistant post, expressing grievances over a seniority list prepared for appointing Deputy Tahsildars. 

The judges observed that the inter-se seniority list between the two categories of assistants — directly recruited assistants and those appointed through promotion — can be prepared reasonably three months in advance before the crucial date for preparing the panel. This would help the aggrieved parties to approach the appellate authority and express their grievance with regard to the list, they added.
Moreover, authorities should prepare the seniority list as well as panel for promotion to the next higher post for every year, without accumulating the same for years together, they ordered. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | EPS)
Even Nehru didn't want Article 370 to stay forever, says Shashi Tharoor 
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Woman delivers twins at age of 74 in Vijayawada
For representational purposes
Delhi Traffic Police will pay double penalty if found violating new Motor Vehicles Act
Hyderabad airport | (File Photo | R Satish Babu )
Jealous over friend getting visa to foreign country, man sends bomb threat to Hyderabad Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Andhra woman delivers twins at age of 74
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Gallery
Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal: 'Dangal ladne se pehle, dar se ladna padhta hai' said Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler, a coach and most importantly a father to Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari who became India's first world-class female wrestlers. M
IN PHOTOS | Bollywood teachers beyond the classroom and what they taught  
27/05/1964 - NEW DELHI: President S Radhakrishnan, administering the oath of office and secrecy to Gulzarilal Nanda who has been appointed as the Prime Minister. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Teachers' Day! Check out some unseen pictures of India's beloved teacher, Dr. S Radhakrishnan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp