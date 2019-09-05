Suspecting her fidelity, Madurai woman set ablaze by husband, succumbs

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A woman, who was set ablaze allegedly by her husband suspecting her fidelity, has succumbed to burns here on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the victim’s daughter, who also sustained 50% burns on her body, is undergoing treatment at Government Rajaji Hospital.

The deceased K Latha (33) of Pagalavan Nagar in Teppakulam was married to one R Kaleeshwaran. The couple has two children — Mahalakshmi (13) and Karthick Pandi (8).

While Kaleeshwaran was working as a cook at a restaurant, his wife worked in a private firm. Kaleeshwaran suspected that Latha was having an extra-marital affair. On Wednesday night, the couple reportedly had an altercation after which the incident happened.