TN mulls separate board for Class IV recruitment

C SHIVAKUMA By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After the Madras High Court asked the Tamil Nadu government to review the rules and prescribe minimum and maximum educational qualification for Group IV services, the State government is mulling creation of a separate board or institution to recruit manpower for the category. Official sources said the issue was taken up during a high-level meeting of secretaries, chaired by the

Chief Secretary recently, wherein the directives of the High Court’s Madurai Bench to come up with guidelines to conduct written examination and interview for the posts of last grade servant were discussed.

Sources said a separate board or institution was mooted for recruiting manpower for Class IV category. It is learnt that each district could be considered as unit of recruitment and posting.

Meanwhile, there was also a suggestion for creation of a separate technical recruitment board for posts having technical qualifications. Sources said the proposals are still in discussion stage.